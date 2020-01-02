SEC Proposes To Ease Auditor Independence Rules

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to ease auditor independence rules in ways that would allow auditing firms more latitude in assessing conflicts of interest concerning the companies they audit, marking the first significant changes to rules enacted two decades ago. The SEC, in a rule proposal that was submitted on Monday, said it is seeking to create a regulatory framework in which "relationships and services that would not pose threats to an auditor's objectivity and impartiality do not trigger non-substantive rule breaches, or potentially time consuming audit committee review of non-substantive matters." The SEC enacted its current rules regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS