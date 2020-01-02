US Steel Investors Win Cert. In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has certified a class of United States Steel Corp. investors who claim that the company caused a decline in its stock price by hiding inefficiencies at its production facilities. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon said in her Dec. 31 order that the shareholders’ class certification bid was properly crafted, finding that the company’s objections to class certification were without merit and naming lead plaintiff Christakis Vrakas and plaintiff Leann Reed class representatives and Levi & Korsinsky LLP class counsel. The order certifies a class of individuals and entities who purchased U.S. Steel Corp. stock between Jan. 27,...

