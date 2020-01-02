NY AG Cuts Deal Over Opioid Overdose Nasal Spray Device

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general’s office said Thursday the maker of a nasal spray that helps reverse opioid overdoses, Emergent BioSolutions, has agreed to stop enforcing an exclusive contract it has for the drug's delivery device. The deal concerns a contract that Emergent BioSolutions inherited with its October 2018 purchase of Narcan, a naloxone nasal spray that can be used by people without medical training to treat suspected opioid overdoses. The contract prevented the manufacturer of the nasal spray device from supplying companies working to develop their own overdose reversal products, according to New York's attorney general. "Given the tragic, devastating...

