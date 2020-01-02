Philly Hospital Owner Balks At Bid To Force Insurance Buy

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- The owner of a pair of Philadelphia hospitals told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday that an attempt by former doctors at its facilities to force the company to buy expensive medical liability insurance is improper because the hospitals are not legally required to provide such insurance coverage. Center City Healthcare LLC responded to motions from an ad hoc committee of former residents at Hahnemann University Hospital, which has been closed during the debtor’s Chapter 11 case, and from the Pennsylvania Department of Health asking the court to compel the company to provide tail insurance for the doctors, saying its obligation to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS