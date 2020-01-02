Del. Judge Closes 9-Year InterDigital, ZTE Patent Battle

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday dismissed two infringement suits InterDigital filed against Chinese smartphone maker ZTE after the parties signaled to the court last month they were ready to bury the hatchet in a patent war sparked in 2011. In late November, InterDigital Communications Inc. and ZTE Corp. told the court they had reached a licensing agreement and intended to end all legal proceedings between them, and accordingly filed a stipulation in both cases on Dec. 30 asking the court to dismiss them. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews’ Jan. 2 orders dismissing both cases were a response to the...

