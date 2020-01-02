Auditing Firm Skirts Suit Over Decade-Old Fraud

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- A group of investment companies who lost money because of a Ponzi scheme waited too long to sue an auditing firm for failing to discover the fraud, an Illinois appellate court has ruled, saying no automatic stay provisions applied to toll the case during bankruptcy proceedings. That means a nine-count claim brought against McGladrey & Pullen LLP is time-barred, the court said in its Dec. 31 order. The suit was brought in 2017 by entities who invested in the Lancelot funds, hedge funds with a portfolio focused on notes issued by the Petters Co. Inc. Thomas J. Petters, the company's chairman and CEO, was eventually sentenced to 50 years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS