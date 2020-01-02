Shipping Co. Goodbulk Pulls Estimated $140M IPO

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- A Monaco-based shipping company that launched plans for an estimated $140 million initial public offering in 2018 won't be going public anytime soon, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Goodbulk Ltd. withdrew its registration statement on Tuesday, SEC filings show. The company had filed for an IPO in June 2018 and indicated plans to offer 8.5 million shares priced between $15.50 and $17.50, which would have raised $140 million at midpoint. "The company is requesting withdrawal of the registration statement because it does not plan to pursue a public offering in the United States at this time," Goodbulk...

