7-Eleven Says Store Used 'Simpsons' Kwik E Mart To Copy TM

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- An Oregon convenience store is intentionally using a striped logo that is confusingly like 7-Eleven's to trade on the company's valuable goodwill, and also used a name similar to the store found in "The Simpsons," the national chain claimed in a federal complaint. To support its allegation of willful trademark infringement and unfair competition, 7-Eleven's Dec. 29 complaint says the Sangha Investments LLC store's name — Quick E Mart — was selected in bad faith because it "is highly evocative of the phonetically identical Kwik E Mart store, a well-known, fictional parody of 7-Eleven convenience stores made famous by ... 'The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS