Pa. Justices To Mull If Subcontractors' Docs Are Protected

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to mull whether documents about a potential municipal utility privatization plan that were shared with government subcontractors can be shielded from release under the state's open records law as protected internal deliberations. The justices said Tuesday they would hear arguments following a Commonwealth Court ruling in April that determined that the state's Right To Know Law did not allow the Chester Water Authority to obtain material prepared by subcontractors, including McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, to assist a contractor for the state's Department of Community and Economic Development with potential efforts to privatize the municipal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS