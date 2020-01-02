200 GOP Lawmakers Ask High Court To Rethink Roe v. Wade

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- More than 200 Republican members of Congress on Thursday pressed the U.S. Supreme Court to consider nullifying the nation’s biggest abortion-rights rulings, including Roe v. Wade. In an amicus brief, GOP senators and representatives urged the Supreme Court to uphold a Louisiana law requiring abortion doctors to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. The Fifth Circuit upheld the law despite the Supreme Court’s recent invalidation of a comparable Texas law, and any quarrels with the circuit court’s decision stem from problems with controlling precedent on abortion rights, the lawmakers said. “The [circuit] court’s struggle … illustrates the unworkability of the ‘right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS