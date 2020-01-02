Estate Can't Yet Bar Bitcoin 'Inventor' Wife's Trial Testimony

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that it is too early to bar the wife of Bitcoin's self-proclaimed inventor from testifying at trial in a dispute with his ex-partner's estate, but noted the married couple's obstinance in making her available for a deposition. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom did not mince words in summing up the latest clash between Craig Wright and the estate of his business partner and friend David Kleiman, this time over whether Wright should be forced make his wife, Ramona Watts, available for a deposition or, alternatively, bar her from being able to testify at trial....

