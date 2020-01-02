Brazil Fines Facebook Over Cambridge Analytica Data Sharing

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Brazilian regulator has become the latest to crack down on Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal, hitting the social media giant with a 6.6 million real ($1.6 million) fine for allegedly allowing user data to be shared for "questionable" purposes. The country's Ministry of Justice and Public Security's department of consumer protection opened an administrative proceeding into Facebook in April 2018, shortly after it was revealed that developer Aleksandr Kogan’s “This is Your Digital Life” app had scooped up the names, religious views, political leanings and other personal information from what has been estimated to be roughly 87 million unsuspecting Facebook...

