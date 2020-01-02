BIA Says Somalian's Threats To Cashier Could Merit Removal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A Somalian green card holder could be deported for physically threatening a Walmart cashier who questioned the authenticity of his bank card, the immigration courts' appellate board ruled Thursday. The Board of Immigration Appeals concluded that Haji Osman Salad's offense falls under the category of a "crime of moral turpitude," a somewhat slippery classification under immigration law that can carry heavy penalties and serve as grounds for deportation. While Congress has yet to clearly define the law's criteria, courts have described such an action as an act with "evil or malicious intent" that is "accompanied by a vicious motive or a corrupt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS