Jackson Lewis Nabs Employment Pro From Ogletree In Calif.

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Jackson Lewis PC has boosted its ranks in San Francisco by luring a seasoned employment litigator and workplace investigations veteran from Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC. Harold R. Jones has joined Jackson Lewis as a principal, the firm said in a Dec. 23 announcement. Jones has experience defending employers in the courtroom and guiding clients through a host of employment law issues such as background investigations, the statement said. He also served 10 years as a police officer. Jones told Law360 on Monday that he was attracted to Jackson Lewis' large, national platform. “I enjoy working for a large...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS