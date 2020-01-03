Gordon & Rees Hires New Insurance Partner In Florida

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Gordon & Rees LLP has hired a veteran civil litigation attorney and experienced mediator from Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP as a partner in its Tampa, Florida, office. Kristina L. Marsh has been practicing in Florida for more than a decade, mostly on the defense side of the docket. While she specializes in insurance matters, she’s also handled other types of cases involving personal injury, product liability and faulty construction claims. Dion Cominos, Gordon & Rees’ firmwide managing partner, told Law360 that Marsh was just the type of lawyer the firm was looking for as it expands its footprint in the Sunshine...

