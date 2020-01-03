Blank Rome Adds Partner In Chicago As It Eyes Expansion

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP’s new Chicago office has gained a partner in its corporate, mergers and acquisitions, and securities group who was previously a managing partner at McGuireWoods and played a critical role in launching and expanding that firm's Windy City office. Blank Rome announced Thursday that Craig R. Culbertson is the firm's first addition of 2020, describing his arrival as part of its efforts to effectively expand its Chicago office. “Craig is a vital asset to our Chicago team and our broader midwest legal community,” Kenneth J. Ottaviano, the chair of Blank Rome’s Chicago office and a partner in the finance,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS