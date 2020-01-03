McGinnis Lochridge Adds Estate Planning Experts In Austin

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- McGinnis Lochridge announced Friday the hiring of a The Blum Firm partner experienced in estate planning, asset protection and probate issues to join the firm's estate and probate practice group in Austin. Douglas J. Paul is joining McGinnis Lochridge as partner after working with clients to establish trusts, draft wills and provide advice on estate planning strategies at The Blum Firm. Emily R. Franco will also be joining McGinnis Lochridge as an associate, after holding the same position at The Blum Firm. Paul and Franco said that at McGinnis Lochridge, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with other practice areas...

