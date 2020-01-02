Energy Services Co. Says Ex-Worker's IP Theft Cost It $15M

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- An Italian industrial cleaner manufacturer filed suit Thursday in Texas federal court against an ex-employee the company claims stole trade secrets and launched a competing company within two weeks of his resignation, costing the manufacturer at least $15 million. ITW SRL claims Justin Weatherford — who worked for the company for about five years as it tried to break into the North American market — used confidential knowledge of cleaning solutions and formulas, operating techniques and customer connections to launch SigmaChem LLC in January 2017, after he abruptly quit and deleted all of his ITW emails from the server. The Italian company claims...

