HUD Not Behind Cannabis Patient's Eviction, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- The federal government has asked the Ninth Circuit to close the book on an evicted medical marijuana patient’s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, arguing the agency neither enforces drug laws nor compels landlords to boot drug-using tenants. HUD said in a Dec. 30 brief that California resident Emma Nation’s bid to block reference to federal drug laws in housing subsidy policies is essentially a challenge to marijuana’s classification as a Schedule 1 controlled substance. She should therefore take it up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the government said, urging the court to uphold a judge’s...

