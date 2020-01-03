Skydiving Co. Wants Do-Over For Groupon Antitrust Claims

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- A Las Vegas skydiving company urged a Nevada federal judge to reconsider his decision nixing federal monopoly claims against Groupon Inc., arguing the court imposed too high a standard and may have improperly considered material beyond the complaint. Las Vegas Skydiving Adventures LLC said Thursday that its antitrust claims — accusing Groupon of monopolizing tandem skydiving services in the local market and creating "artificial price depression" — are just as strong as the trademark infringement claims left intact by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon. That should mean that all its claims meet the basic pleading standards, and requiring more goes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS