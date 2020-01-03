Marriott Can't Escape DC's ‘Deceptive’ Resort Fee Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:55 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia court has denied Marriott’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit over its alleged use of “deceptive” resort fees, ruling that it’s too early to say what consumers may find misleading about the company’s advertised room prices. D.C. Superior Court Judge Fern Flanagan Saddler’s ruling allows Attorney General Karl A. Racine to keep pursuing his suit claiming that Marriott International Inc. cheats consumers by hiding the true price of rooms with advertisements that hinder price-comparison shopping and earn the company hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. Judge Saddler wasn’t persuaded by Marriott’s argument that the district failed to...

