3rd Circ. Says It's No 'Amen Corner' For Arbitrator Rulings

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive an arbitration award against a hospital in a dispute with an employee's union over a denied vacation request, saying the arbitrator ignored the plain language of the parties’ contract and inserted a provision that didn’t exist in “dispensing his own brand of industrial justice.” In a precedential opinion, a circuit panel on Monday upheld a Pennsylvania federal court decision last year vacating the award against Monongahela Valley Hospital Inc. in favor of the United Steelworkers union, noting that arbitrators are entitled to a “heavy degree of deference” in such cases, but “we are not...

