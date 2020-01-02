Washington State Latest To Target J&J Over Opioid Epidemic

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- The state of Washington accused Johnson & Johnson on Thursday of playing a "key role" in the deadly opioid crisis, telling a state court that the pharmaceutical giant "aggressively supplied and marketed what was essentially an uncontrolled experiment on the American public." Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson hit Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries with an 81-page complaint, the latest in a wave of lawsuits filed by states and local governments across the country blaming J&J and other drugmakers for the crisis. Specifically, J&J convinced doctors and the public that its opioids were effective for treating chronic pain and...

