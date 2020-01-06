Commodities Broker Settles Suit Against Former Oil Boss

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 7:05 PM GMT) -- The former head broker of INTL FCStone's oil desk has inked a settlement with his erstwhile employer in London, closing the chapter on a dispute after he was lured to rival TP ICAP. Nicholas Blackwell has agreed to push back his start date at TP ICAP, an intermediary in the commodities market and competitor to INTL FCStone, until April 3, according to a Jan. 1 order in the High Court. The settlement ends a dispute over when Blackwell could begin his employment after he triggered his notice period with INTL FCStone in April 2019. Blackwell's contract included a so-called garden leave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS