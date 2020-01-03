Wealth Manager Denies Insurance Exec's Pension Tax Claim

Law360, London (January 3, 2020, 3:04 PM GMT) -- A British wealth manager has denied giving an insurance broker bad financial advice after a chunk of his retirement savings was exposed to tax collectors, telling a London court that the man refused a detailed audit on his pension. St. James's Place Wealth Management PLC claimed in a filing at the High Court in late December that former client and longtime insurance broker Mark Alexander Hardinge did not follow through with a request for specific advice on protecting his pension and retirement arrangements. Hardinge is suing the company for more than £580,000 ($760,000), claiming it should have advised him to...

