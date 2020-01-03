New Austrian Gov't To Cut Corp. Tax, Set Single Flight Fee

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 1:15 PM EST) -- Austria's new government plans to cut taxes on corporate and personal income as well as impose a single tax on airline tickets, the government has announced. The new government, which is expected to take office next week, also said in the announcement Thursday that it supports a financial transaction tax in the European Union but opposes a recently proposed draft levy. The announcement came more than three months after a parliamentary election in late September in the Alpine republic. The incoming government, which will consist of the center-right People's Party and the Green Party, will be led by Sebastian Kurz. The...

