SFO Set To Cross-Examine Ex-Barclays Exec Over Qatar Deal

Law360, London (January 3, 2020, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors are expected to begin cross-examining the former Middle East investment banking chief of Barclays on Monday as the trial of ex-executives accused of fraud over the bank’s emergency fundraising during the financial crisis resumes in London. Prosecutors are due to start grilling a former Barclays executive at the Old Bailey, where he and two ex-colleagues are accused of defrauding investors. (AP) Roger Jenkins, who was the “gatekeeper” for the bank’s relationship with Qatar, has already been on the stand for three weeks. He finished giving evidence before the Christmas recess at the Central Criminal Court on fraud charges brought by...

