Qualcomm Messaging Patent Survives Apple PTAB Challenge

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld a Qualcomm Inc. patent covering a method for enabling text message responses to incoming phone calls, saying Apple failed to show it was obvious in light of existing technology. The PTAB issued its final written decision in the case Thursday and said it couldn't consider Apple's contention that claims in an earlier patent disclosed a key element of Qualcomm's claimed invention, because Apple didn't raise the argument in the petition or its reply. Apple had made the argument during an oral hearing Nov. 20 and in response to Qualcomm's motion to amend the...

