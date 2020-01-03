Firm Says Lead Counsel Bids In Wawa Suits Should Wait

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:16 PM EST) -- Nussbaum Law Group PC, the firm behind the first of nearly a dozen proposed class actions against Wawa Inc. over a recent data breach, told a group of Pennsylvania federal judges Friday that two other law firms had jumped the gun in seeking designation as lead counsel. Nussbaum managing director Linda Nussbaum said in a letter that Berger Montague PC and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP filed their motion despite an understanding she believed she had reached with fellow counsel to wait until all the pending cases are in front of a single judge before moving ahead with efforts to...

