WESCO Tries To Outbid PE Firm With $4.6B Offer For Anixter

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 1:53 PM EST) -- Multinational electronics distributor WESCO said Friday it has made an increased offer for network and security solutions company Anixter that is worth about $4.6 billion and is meant to usurp the nearly $4.3 billion bid Clayton Dubilier & Rice made earlier in the week. WESCO and CD&R have been jockeying for the right to absorb Anixter for months, with the PE firm and Anixter originally announcing an $81-per-share deal in October. The updated proposal from Pennsylvania-based WESCO International Inc. values Illinois-headquartered Anixter International Inc. at $97 per share, according to a statement, which represents an enterprise value of about $4.62 billion....

