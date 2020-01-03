Colo. Pot Seller Sued Over Website Accessibility

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A Colorado-based cannabis company is facing a proposed class action alleging that it unfairly denied visually impaired people access to its website by not making it compatible with screen reader programs, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. David Katt, who is blind, argued in Thursday’s complaint that because Native Roots IPCO LLC’s website does not have features to make its content accessible for those who are visually impaired, it is denying them the goods and services the company offers. “Due to defendant’s failure and refusal to remove access barriers to its website, plaintiff and visually impaired persons have been...

