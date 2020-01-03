Fla. Court Sends Ex-Hobby Lobby Worker's Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court Friday reversed a lower court's ruling and decided that a former Hobby Lobby cashier must arbitrate his wrongful termination suit with the craft store chain because an arbitration agreement in his employment contract is enforceable and not unconscionable. In a seven-page order, the Fifth District Court of Appeal disagreed with the trial court's findings that there was something unconscionable about the process through which Alan Cole consented to the arbitration agreement as a condition of his employment at the company's Ocala, Florida, store, as well as the substance of the agreement itself. Cole, who started working...

