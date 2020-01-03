9th Circ. Revives Fishers' Challenge To SF Herring Ban

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a fishing group's lawsuit challenging the National Park Service's authority to prohibit commercial herring fishing in the San Francisco Bay, criticizing the agency for its "heads I win, tails you lose" approach to enforcement. A California federal court had dismissed the San Francisco Herring Association's case and then refused to allow the group to amend its complaint, but the Ninth Circuit said in a Dec. 31 opinion that new evidence provides the necessary foundation for the lawsuit to proceed. To keep its suit afloat, the association must show that it's challenging a final agency action as...

