Gov't. Says Justices Should Consider Overruling Hellerstedt

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:54 PM EST) -- The federal government asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn its 2016 abortion precedent, Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, if it can't distinguish the facts of that case from another pending abortion case out of Louisiana. Louisiana abortion providers say Hellerstedt, which struck down a Texas law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital, should compel the Supreme Court to invalidate a similar Louisiana law in the pending case, June Medical Services v. Gee. But in an amicus brief filed Thursday, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco's office said the providers are overreading the court's holding in Hellerstedt....

