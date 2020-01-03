Ex-Mayer Brown Atty Says Auto Startup Ruined His Career

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- A former Mayer Brown LLP partner sued an electric car startup founded by bankrupt Chinese tycoon Jia Yueting in New York federal court on Friday, alleging the company duped him into leaving his lucrative legal practice to join as general counsel and stiffed him on millions in pay and stock benefits after it unlawfully fired him. Hong Liu claims Faraday Future misled him into leaving Mayer Brown for the electric car company and then failed to pay him $6.4 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses. (AP) Hong Liu, who had been a partner in Mayer Brown’s New York office, alleges...

