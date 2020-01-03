2nd Circ. Deals Blow To Ex-NFLer's Pot Decriminalization Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday told several medical marijuana patients including a former NFL star that it will not give them more time to ask federal regulators to de-schedule the drug, potentially imperiling their entire case. In an unsigned summary order Friday, a three-judge panel rejected the argument, advanced by retired footballer Marvin Washington and other cannabis patients, that they need 18 additional months to petition the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, on top of the six the court gave them last year. “Unless the Plaintiffs seek agency review and so inform us within six months, we will affirm the District Court’s...

