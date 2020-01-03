Pa. Crash Victim's Family Gets Hearing To Fight Sanctions

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The estate of a man killed in a motorcycle accident was entitled to a hearing before its wrongful death suit was tossed over canceled depositions and discovery delays, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday. A three-judge panel found in an unpublished opinion that a trial court shouldn't have meted out the harshest penalty to Kimberly Rivera, the executor of Luis Lopez's estate, without giving her a chance to oppose the city of Reading's motion for sanctions in court. Rivera sued the city in 2016 for allegedly failing to properly maintain the road where Lopez died. The judges were persuaded by a...

