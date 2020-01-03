Contested Hearings On Zohar Sale Processes Delayed

Law360, Wilmington (January 3, 2020, 6:28 PM EST) -- A heavily contested hearing scheduled to deal with sale process issues in the Chapter 11 case of The Zohar Funds will not go forward Jan. 10 after a Delaware judge agreed with the debtor Friday that more time is needed to complete discovery related to the motions. During a telephone conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said a hearing on the competing motions filed by Zohar and its founder, Lynn Tilton, would be pushed out to a date agreed to by both parties as it was clear there are still briefing and discovery issues to be worked out. Zohar asked...

