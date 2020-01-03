NY Fed. Court Eyes Jurisdiction In Saint-Gobain PFOA Case

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Manufacturer Saint-Gobain Corp. isn't off the hook yet in a series of lawsuits accusing it of polluting the drinking water of a New York hamlet, with a federal judge in the state saying he will allow the sickened residents to look into whether he can exercise jurisdiction over the Pennsylvania-headquartered company. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn said Kathleen Reece and six other residents of Hoosick Falls, New York, haven't yet provided enough details to prove Saint-Gobain was intimately involved with the activities of subsidiary Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. But he said they had presented enough...

