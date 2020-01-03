6th Circ. Affirms Law Firm's Win In Debtor's Anxiety Suit

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit published an opinion on Friday affirming the dismissal of a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act suit from a Michigan resident who said a law firm’s debt-collection letters made him feel anxious. The appellate panel agreed with a lower court’s finding that Gustav Buchholz had not alleged an injury traceable to the pair of letters he received from Meyer Njus Tanick PA informing him that it was acting as the collector for two debts he admittedly owed to Synchrony Bank. Buchholz had argued that the letters misled him into believing that a lawyer had reviewed his debts and that...

