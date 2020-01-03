CIT Not Ready To Decide Chinese Apparel Customs Case

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade declined to settle a decade-long customs evasion battle over imports of Chinese apparel Friday, ruling that lingering questions over the documentation of the imports should send the matter to trial. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has alleged that importer Harvic International Ltd. illegally declared its imports of Chinese shirts in 2006 and 2007 as originating from a variety of other countries to manipulate a quota set by the U.S. and Chinese governments. The government has pointed to documents from shippers Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. Ltd. and Hanjin Shipping Co. as evidence that the apparel originated...

