US Grants Tariff Exemptions For 68 More Chinese Goods

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has announced that it will spare 68 an additional Chinese products from a 25% tariff, including bicycle seats, microscopes, baby crib liners and car alternators. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative unveiled the list of products excluded from President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in a notice that's slated to be published in the Federal Register on Monday. The exclusions, which the notice said will apply as of Sept. 24, 2018, to Aug. 7 of this year, are the first to be doled out since the U.S. and China struck an...

