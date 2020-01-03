Fla. Judge Pauses CBD Suit To Wait For Federal Rules

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday refused to dismiss a proposed class action alleging a Florida company misled consumers on the amount of the key ingredient in its line of CBD products, but narrowed the case and ultimately halted it to wait on pending federal rulemaking. In a multifaceted order, U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro agreed with defendant Green Roads of Florida LLC that plaintiffs Brook Snyder and Ryan Terry cannot sue over products they did not buy and that their claims are insufficient to seek an injunction. But she rejected the company's various arguments to dismiss their claims outright....

