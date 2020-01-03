Celadon Group's Ch. 11 Sale Timeline Approved In Del.

Law360, Wilmington (January 3, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Bankrupt trucking firm Celadon Group Inc. received court approval Friday in Delaware for a pair of sale plans that will see it pursue a transaction to transfer a profitable business unit as a going concern while other assets will be liquidated. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Stuart M. Brown of DLA Piper LLP said negotiations were underway with two potential stalking horse bidders to submit a floor bid for the debtor’s Taylor Express assets, but he said final terms had not been reached before the hearing. Instead, Celadon asked for approval of the sale timeline itself Friday while also...

