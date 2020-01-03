Bumble Bee Creditors Call Ch. 11 Bonuses 'Purely Gratuitous'

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- Unsecured creditors told the Delaware bankruptcy court Friday that Bumble Bee's proposed employee incentive plan in its Chapter 11 is "purely gratuitous" and that bonuses should not be given to officers who the creditors say were implicated in the canned seafood giant's price-fixing scheme. In an objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, the unsecured creditors committee urged the court to reject Bumble Bee Parent Inc.’s key employee incentive plan, which the committee said could award from $1.3 million to $3.2 million in bonuses to 37 employees. The committee also asked the court to reject an annual bonus plan it...

