Tiffany Investor Says Co. Hid Key Details On $16B LVMH Buy

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- A putative class of Tiffany & Co. investors on Friday sued the American jeweler in Delaware federal court, accusing the company of withholding important information regarding its pending $16.2 billion acquisition by French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA announced it had won over New York-based Tiffany with an all-cash takeover bid in November. Per the deal, each Tiffany share will be swapped for $135 in cash apiece. But according to investor John Thompson, Tiffany filed a proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December that omits a laundry list of details, including financial...

