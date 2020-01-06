6th Circ. Axes 6-Month Detention Limit For Iraqi Nationals

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit ordered a lower court to revisit a decision forcing the federal government to release Iraqi immigrants fighting deportation after six months of detention, finding that the court lacked the authority to make such a ruling. In ordering the Michigan district court to revisit its decision, a panel of three judges said Congress had only given power to the U.S. Supreme Court to pause or restrain deportation hearings on a classwide basis. "The district court had no jurisdiction to do what it did," Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote on behalf of the panel. The class action includes more than 1,000...

