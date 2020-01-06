Autonomy Exec Slams HP For Suit Over Soured $11B Deal

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 6:06 PM GMT) -- U.S. technology giant Hewlett Packard's fraud claim against businessman Mike Lynch is a “far-fetched” attempt to blame others for its ill-fated $11 billion acquisition of Autonomy, Lynch’s lawyer told a London court at trial on Monday. Robert Miles QC, counsel for Lynch, told the High Court on the first day of his closing arguments that HP manufactured a claim against his client after spending tens of millions of dollars and several years trawling through “every conceivable” aspect of Autonomy’s records and transactions for mistakes. HP is suing Lynch, Autonomy Corp.’s former chief executive, as well as the company's former finance chief...

