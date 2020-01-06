Baker McKenzie Guides Gaw Capital's $2.2B Real Estate Fund

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Baker McKenzie represented private equity shop Gaw Capital Partners in connection with its recently completed $2.2 billion Asia-focused real estate fund, according to an announcement from the law firm Monday. The fund, Gateway Real Estate Fund VI, is the company's largest ever, and exceeds the earlier $2 billion target Gaw had in place. The fund will invest in properties in China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, other parts of Southeast Asia and Australia, Baker McKenzie said Monday. Gaw Capital also recently received an additional $800 million co-investment alongside that $2.2 billion fund, and Baker McKenzie helped Gaw with that matter as...

