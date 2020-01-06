Nardello Nabs 2 London International Fraud Experts

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 4:43 PM GMT) -- Corporate investigator Nardello & Co. LLC announced Monday that it has hired a former U.S. attorney with a background in international corruption probes as well as an expert in art fraud to bolster its London office. Former Kobre & Kim LLP and Dechert LLP attorney Joshua Ray will take over as Nardello & Co.'s managing director and general counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the investigations firm said Monday. Ray has an extensive background in international fraud, sanctions violations and market manipulation cases and has previously defended clients in New York and London against agencies like the U.S. Department of Justice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS